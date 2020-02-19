CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $81.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $52,094.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $82,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,782 shares of company stock worth $403,690. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CorVel by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 57.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 43.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

