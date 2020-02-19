Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.15

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.15 and traded as high as $213.00. Costain Group shares last traded at $207.50, with a volume of 615,527 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.88.

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.