Cott (BCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BCB opened at C$20.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -622.12. Cott has a 12-month low of C$15.62 and a 12-month high of C$21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.66.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

