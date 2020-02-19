Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

