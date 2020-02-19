Critical Survey: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) vs. Blue Calypso (NASDAQ:BCYP)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and Blue Calypso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $100.06 million 13.44 -$22.54 million $0.27 210.15 Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Calypso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arco Platform.

Volatility & Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Blue Calypso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66% Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arco Platform and Blue Calypso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Blue Calypso on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Blue Calypso

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

