Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

