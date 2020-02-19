CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CryoPort also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CryoPort.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

