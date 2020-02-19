CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

