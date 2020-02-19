Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $350.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.44 million. Cubic reported sales of $337.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Cubic has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

