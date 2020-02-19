Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s fourth-quarter earnings benefited from growth across the Americas, the EMEA and the APJ regions. Moreover, strong demand across all verticals, particularly government, healthcare, IT services, media and pharmaceuticals, boosted revenues. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies was a key growth driver. The company does not have any long-term debt in its balance sheet, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expenses are expected to grow 30% through 2020. Moreover, the company’s top line is likely to be negatively impacted in the near term due to an unfavorable mix of perpetual and SaaS business. Seasonal sluggishness during the first half of the year is expected to be an overhang.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $94.30 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

