D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

