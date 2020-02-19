Dart Group (LON:DTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,930.00

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and last traded at GBX 1,927.55 ($25.36), with a volume of 237661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,880.98 ($24.74).

DTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,785.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.69.

Dart Group (LON:DTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 187 ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dart Group PLC will post 9554.9998217 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,358 ($17.86), for a total transaction of £4,277,700 ($5,627,071.82).

Dart Group Company Profile

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

