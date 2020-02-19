Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will be posting its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DE opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.14. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

