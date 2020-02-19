DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $139,000 Stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICL. Barclays began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

