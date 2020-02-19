DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $156,000 Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tata Motors by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 55.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tata Motors by 85.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TTM opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.70. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

