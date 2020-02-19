DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $148,000 in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,746 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BOX by 19,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOX by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of BOX opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

