DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 574.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

