DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nutanix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nutanix by 3,652.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $524,951.20. Insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

