DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $159,000 Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $768,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

