DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,470 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investec downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

