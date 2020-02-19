Deutsche Bank Lowers Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target to $43.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,559 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

