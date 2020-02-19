Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.35) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.67 ($7.91).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 551.90 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 596.04.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

