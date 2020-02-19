Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €140.00 ($162.79) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €143.64 ($167.02).

ETR:DB1 opened at €155.00 ($180.23) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 1 year high of €154.25 ($179.36). The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of €147.24 and a 200-day moving average of €139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

