Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €143.64 ($167.02).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €155.00 ($180.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.54. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a twelve month high of €154.25 ($179.36).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

