Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

LHA opened at €15.29 ($17.78) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

