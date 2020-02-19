DexCom, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.37.

DXCM opened at $296.00 on Monday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.92 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $514,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,053,671. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

