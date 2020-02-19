Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.00

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 257198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.20 ($1.11).

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

