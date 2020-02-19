DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.47

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.47 and last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 71919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of DREAM Unlimited from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.45.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

