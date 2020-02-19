DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bertrandt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

ETR BDT opened at €52.10 ($60.58) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Bertrandt has a 12-month low of €39.60 ($46.05) and a 12-month high of €67.00 ($77.91). The firm has a market cap of $525.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

