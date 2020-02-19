East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) vs. Prosperity Bancshares (NASDAQ:PB) Head-To-Head Review

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 32.22% 14.73% 1.64% Prosperity Bancshares 34.66% 8.04% 1.49%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for East West Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 1 3 4 0 2.38 Prosperity Bancshares 2 3 2 0 2.00

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $52.71, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 3.26 $674.03 million $4.84 9.68 Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 5.27 $332.55 million $5.02 14.68

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Prosperity Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

