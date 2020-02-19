Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE EGP opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

