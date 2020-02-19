Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 35250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.45).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.