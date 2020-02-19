Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get Echostar alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. Echostar has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Echostar by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echostar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.