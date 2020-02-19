Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

LLY opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock valued at $205,506,363. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

