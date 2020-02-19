Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.47. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

