Energy World (ASX:EWC) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Energy World Co. Ltd. (ASX:EWC) shot up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 539,671 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 508,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Energy World Company Profile (ASX:EWC)

Energy World Corporation Ltd, an independent energy company, produces and sells power and natural gas primarily in the Asia Pacific region. It designs, develops, constructs, operates, and maintains power stations, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, gas processing plants, and gas pipelines; explores, develops, and produces gas and oil; and designs and develops LNG receiving terminals.

