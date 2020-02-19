Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENV stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753 in the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

