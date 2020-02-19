EPAM Systems (EPAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $154.44 and a 52-week high of $242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

