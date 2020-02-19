Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Equifax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Equifax by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

