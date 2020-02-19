Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

