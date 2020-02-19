Extended Stay America (STAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

