FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) Insider Catherine Norman Buys 640,000 Shares

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) insider Catherine Norman acquired 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,840.00 ($14,070.92).

FAR opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.05. FAR Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of A$0.08 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of $309.02 million and a PE ratio of -31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get FAR alerts:

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. It holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, West Africa; exploration permits in Guinea-Bissau and Kenya; and a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.