Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Faurecia earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Faurecia stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Faurecia has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

Get Faurecia alerts:

Faurecia Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.