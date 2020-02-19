Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $87.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $773.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

