Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Federated Investors worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,568,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,720,000 after acquiring an additional 131,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

