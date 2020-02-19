Financial Review: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. LDK Solar (NASDAQ:LDKYQ)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.30 billion 1.65 $135.58 million $1.51 14.45 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 8.51% 9.63% 6.65% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, medical and dental, professional photography, industrial and machine vision, AR and 3D gesture control, security, space and scientific, projectors and display, consumer, aerospace and defense, computers and servers, as well as Internet of Things; timing controllers; digital, mixed-signal/CMOS & RFCMOS; and display driver IC. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

