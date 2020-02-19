Finning International Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$21.40 on Monday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at C$925,892.47. Insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284 over the last ninety days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.