First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

First Financial stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

