First Trust Advisors LP Buys 5,261 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 22.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 22.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,258 shares of company stock valued at $26,471,475 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

