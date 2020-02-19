First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,787 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,583,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 216.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

